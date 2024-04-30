Skylands Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

