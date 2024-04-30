Intrust Bank NA Sells 156 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.15. 28,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,310. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

