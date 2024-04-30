Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,582. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

In related news, Director Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 888,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,695.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,308 shares in the company, valued at $646,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 888,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,695.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,490 shares of company stock worth $59,307 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

