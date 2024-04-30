Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,582. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
