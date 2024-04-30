SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,314 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

