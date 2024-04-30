Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New $130,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EVN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.