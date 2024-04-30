Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

TMHC opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,489,000 after purchasing an additional 97,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,726,000 after purchasing an additional 334,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

