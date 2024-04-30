Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Hold Rating at Craig Hallum

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sanmina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sanmina by 9.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.