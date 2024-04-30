Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.28. 125,927,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,346,594. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $584.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.