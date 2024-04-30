Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051. The company has a market cap of $201.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

