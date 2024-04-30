Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Increases By 32.2%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Urban One Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:UONE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 31,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,013. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Urban One has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

