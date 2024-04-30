Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $300.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $307.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

