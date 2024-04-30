United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 16,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $41,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.79. 5,401,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

