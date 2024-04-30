Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

HTLD traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 338,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,037. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $765.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heartland Express by 99.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 609,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $8,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 264,313 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 210,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

