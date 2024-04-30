Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UEIC opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

