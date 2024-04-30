Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Amcor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 257,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 82,989 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 48,499 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.