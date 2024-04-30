Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 188,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,312,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.93. 495,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,200. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

