Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is LGL Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,462. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.