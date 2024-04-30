LGL Partners LLC Acquires 14,151 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.29. 2,175,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,197. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

