Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $95.13. Approximately 3,096,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,162,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

