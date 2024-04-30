Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.46 and last traded at $129.21. Approximately 4,039,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,752,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $575.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

