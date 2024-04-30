WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. TETRA Technologies makes up about 1.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.94% of TETRA Technologies worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 67,038 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 583,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 1,515,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

