Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.02-4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.020-4.150 EPS.
Welltower Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of WELL stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
