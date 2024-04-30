Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Increases Dividend to GBX 62.90 Per Share

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.79) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Whitbread Trading Up 4.5 %

WTB opened at GBX 3,184.54 ($40.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company has a market cap of £5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,868.64, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,370.12.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

In other news, insider Shelley Roberts acquired 417 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,725.98). Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.