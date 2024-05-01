1,647 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VO opened at $238.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

