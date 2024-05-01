AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 2,710,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,811,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230,265 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

