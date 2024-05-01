Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $286.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $295.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.36.

NYSE APD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.30. 232,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.67. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

