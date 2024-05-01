Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.62 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 40.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARR. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARR opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$285.73 million, a P/E ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 233.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.