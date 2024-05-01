Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.62 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 40.19%.
Shares of TSE:ARR opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$285.73 million, a P/E ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 233.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
