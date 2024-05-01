William Blair Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $23.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $23.76. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.82 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.31.

Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $463.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $271.51 and a 12 month high of $501.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam grew its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

