Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

