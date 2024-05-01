Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $93.25

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

