Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

