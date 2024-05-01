Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,409 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,498. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.