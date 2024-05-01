Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 161 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

