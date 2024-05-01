Brighton Jones LLC Buys 10,492 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock valued at $36,724,534. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

