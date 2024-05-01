Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Plans Dividend of $0.58

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5751 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.0 %

CGBDL stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68.

