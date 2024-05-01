Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,201 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 1,179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

