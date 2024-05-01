Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.61, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

