CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE CX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.