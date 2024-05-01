Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Martin Horgan Sells 95,783 Shares

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($147,987.80).

Centamin Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:CEY opened at GBX 119.93 ($1.51) on Wednesday. Centamin plc has a 1 year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.80 ($1.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

