Choreo LLC Buys New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Catalent Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

