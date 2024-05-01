Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 6.1 %

CLH stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $204.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.90.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

