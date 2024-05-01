Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.47 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies
In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
