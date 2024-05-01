Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $892.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $850.00 to $892.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $781.56 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $761.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.21. The company has a market capitalization of $742.61 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

