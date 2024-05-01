Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Issued By Wedbush

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infosys in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 33.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.