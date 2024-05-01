Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $9.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $219.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.50. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,179,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.