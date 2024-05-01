FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Simmons First National Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $227,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.