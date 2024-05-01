Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 48.4% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

