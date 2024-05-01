Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,676,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,164,000 after acquiring an additional 286,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

