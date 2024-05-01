Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.5 days.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of Experian stock remained flat at $40.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $44.03.
About Experian
