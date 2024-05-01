FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 14th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTAIM opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $26.27.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
